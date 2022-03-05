Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

