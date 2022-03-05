Crypto Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $100,258.77 and $60.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.