CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,726. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.