CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

