CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 66.5% in February

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the January 31st total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 90,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

