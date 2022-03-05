Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,922 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.02 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $386.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

