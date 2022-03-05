Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $858,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,975,579 shares of company stock worth $51,132,277. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

