Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.31 Million

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will report $82.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.52 million to $83.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $314.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $315.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.70 million, with estimates ranging from $330.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Culp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 50,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

