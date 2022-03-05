Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Culp has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CULP. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

