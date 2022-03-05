Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.99. Cummins posted earnings of $4.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $6.95 on Friday, hitting $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,292. Cummins has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day moving average of $227.02.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

