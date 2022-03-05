CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.