D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.40. 2,603,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,229. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

