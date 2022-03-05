DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

PRIM stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,848,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

