DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) versus Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Head to Head Survey

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands 4.28% 15.61% 4.78% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lifetime Brands and DAC Technologies Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.37 -$3.01 million $1.67 7.69 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifetime Brands and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.23%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites. The International segment includes business operations conducted outside the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

