Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 2.6%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.03. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

