Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,638. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo (Get Rating)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.