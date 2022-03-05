Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,638. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.
About Daiichi Sankyo (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.