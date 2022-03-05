Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $272.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.93. The company has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

