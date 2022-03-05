DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $139,670.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.76 or 0.99960087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013347 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.