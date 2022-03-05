Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

