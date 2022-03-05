Datamine (DAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,131.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $225,392.72 and $8,131.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00300768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.81 or 0.01214396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003173 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,183,831 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

