David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGNY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,900. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

