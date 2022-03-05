David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PGNY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.70. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,900. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
