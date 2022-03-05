David T. Ibnale Sells 25,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $2,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

