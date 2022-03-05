Decentral Games (DG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $139.62 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 414,218,980 coins and its circulating supply is 413,766,376 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

