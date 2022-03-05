Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.19 ($142.91).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €40.46 ($45.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €38.75 ($43.54) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($159.49). The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

