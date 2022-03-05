Desjardins Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

