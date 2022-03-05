DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $209.62

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.62 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.97), with a volume of 34871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.95).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.90) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £478.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

