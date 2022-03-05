DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.0668

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $822,462.70 and approximately $20,122.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

