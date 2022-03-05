DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Critical Contrast

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 675.39%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69% 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $119.90 million 2.39 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.98 36Kr $59.27 million 0.51 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.05

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHI Group beats 36Kr on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

