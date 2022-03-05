Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $6.33 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,690 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

