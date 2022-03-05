Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 315,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,454. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digimarc by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digimarc by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

