DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 11.4% Following Insider Selling

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) fell 11.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $52.41. 50,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,559,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Specifically, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

