Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,270 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69.

On Thursday, December 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82.

DCOM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

