Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 486,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $27.31.
