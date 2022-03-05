Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 486,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.