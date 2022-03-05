Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 146,228 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 513,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,500,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.