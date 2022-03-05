Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.94 Million Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

DHC stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

