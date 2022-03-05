Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

