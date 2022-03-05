Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 105,528 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Spok worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $101,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spok during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

