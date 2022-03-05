Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.