DistX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,104.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, DistX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $11,188.12 and approximately $26,104.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

