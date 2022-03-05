Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,014,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

