Diversified Trust Co Buys 544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. 2,778,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.