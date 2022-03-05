Diversified Trust Co Buys 75,865 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 415,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,357. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

