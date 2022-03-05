Diversified Trust Co Has $10.40 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $595.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

