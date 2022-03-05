Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 17,162,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,361,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.