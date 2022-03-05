Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

