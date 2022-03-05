Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,354 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up about 3.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $92,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.84 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

