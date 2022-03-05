Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 117,102.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

