Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

