Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.