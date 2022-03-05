Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

